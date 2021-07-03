Employment 4
SP-NOP BAKER VS BAKER; 20 SP 268

No. 1192431 NOTICE OF PROCEEDING AND  SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA ROWAN COUNTY In the General Court of Justice District Court Division 20 SP 268 ASHLEY L. BAKER V. HENRY I. BAKER To: Henry I. Baker TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been…
3/7/2021 to 3/21/2021 #1192431

DC-NTC HUBERT ALLEN WEST, SR.

No. 1192929 NORTH CAROLINA DAVIE COUNTY NOTICE TO CREDITORS HAVING QUALIFIED as Administrator of the Estate of HUBERT ALLEN WEST, SR. late of Davie County, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present written claim to the undersigned on or…
2/25/2021 to 3/18/2021 #1192929

SP-NTC THOMAS H. SATTERWHITE; 21E239

No. 1193753 NOTICE TO CREDITORS Having qualified as EXECUTOR for the Estate of THOMAS H. SATTERWHITE, 1150 OLD HWY. 70, SALISBURY, NC 28147, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on…
2/21/2021 to 3/14/2021 #1193753

SP-NTC FRANKLIN MONROE YOST, 21E182

No. 1193919 NOTICE TO CREDITORS Having qualified as ADMINISTRATOR for the Estate of FRANKLIN MONROE YOST, 580 CAUBLE FARM RD., SALISBURY, NC 28147, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the…
2/21/2021 to 3/14/2021 #1193919

SP-NTC THOMAS FRANKLIN HOLMAN, 21E224

No. 1193923 NOTICE TO CREDITORS Having qualified as EXECUTOR for the Estate of THOMAS FRANKLIN HOLMAN, 5531 OLD MOCKSVILLE RD., SALISBURY, NC 28144, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the…
2/21/2021 to 3/14/2021 #1193923

SP-NTC FRANCES MARY TREXLER; 21E252

No. 1193931 NOTICE TO CREDITORS Having qualified as EXECUTOR for the Estate of FRANCES MARY TREXLER TREXLER, 937 N. SALISBURY GQ AVE., SALISBURY, NC 28146, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the…
2/21/2021 to 3/14/2021 #1193931

SP-NTC DONNA MARIE HOBART; 21E251

No. 1194325 NOTICE TO CREDITORS Having qualified as ADMINISTRATOR for the Estate of DONNA MARIE DILIELLO HOBART, 9420 SHERRILLS FORD RD., SALISBURY, NC 28147, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to…
2/23/2021 to 3/16/2021 #1194325

SP-NTC I. Hoyt Pope, Jr., 18 E 293

No. 1194858 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE TO CREDITORS Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of I. Hoyt Pope, Jr., deceased, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 31st day of May 2021, or…
2/23/2021 to 3/16/2021 #1194858

SP-NTC HARRIET G. DAVIS, 21E214

No. 1195131 NOTICE TO CREDITORS Having qualified as ADMINISTRATOR for the Estate of HARRIET G. DAVIS, 205 E. EARNHARDT ST., EAST SPENCER, NC 28039, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the…
2/23/2021 to 3/16/2021 #1195131

SP-NTC DIANNE YVONNE SEAQUIST, 21E213

No. 1195145 NOTICE TO CREDITORS Having qualified as ADMINISTRATOR for the Estate of DIANNE YVONNE SEAQUIST, 327 ASHBROOK RD., SALISBURY, NC 28147, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the…
2/23/2021 to 3/16/2021 #1195145