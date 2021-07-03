No. 1192431
NOTICE OF PROCEEDING AND
SERVICE OF PROCESS BY
PUBLICATION
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
ROWAN COUNTY
In the General Court of Justice
District Court Division
20 SP 268
ASHLEY L. BAKER V.
HENRY I. BAKER
To: Henry I. Baker
TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been…
No. 1192929
NORTH CAROLINA
DAVIE COUNTY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
HAVING QUALIFIED as Administrator of the Estate of HUBERT ALLEN WEST, SR. late of Davie County, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present written claim to the undersigned on or…
No. 1193753
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as EXECUTOR for the Estate of THOMAS H. SATTERWHITE, 1150 OLD HWY. 70, SALISBURY, NC 28147, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on…
No. 1193919
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as ADMINISTRATOR for the Estate of FRANKLIN MONROE YOST, 580 CAUBLE FARM RD., SALISBURY, NC 28147, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the…
No. 1193923
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as EXECUTOR for the Estate of THOMAS FRANKLIN HOLMAN, 5531 OLD MOCKSVILLE RD., SALISBURY, NC 28144, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the…
No. 1193931
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as EXECUTOR for the Estate of FRANCES MARY TREXLER TREXLER, 937 N. SALISBURY GQ AVE., SALISBURY, NC 28146, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the…
No. 1194325
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as ADMINISTRATOR for the Estate of DONNA MARIE DILIELLO HOBART, 9420 SHERRILLS FORD RD., SALISBURY, NC 28147, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to…
No. 1194858
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of I. Hoyt Pope, Jr., deceased, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 31st day of May 2021, or…
No. 1195131
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as ADMINISTRATOR for the Estate of HARRIET G. DAVIS, 205 E. EARNHARDT ST., EAST SPENCER, NC 28039, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the…
No. 1195145
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as ADMINISTRATOR for the Estate of DIANNE YVONNE SEAQUIST, 327 ASHBROOK RD., SALISBURY, NC 28147, late of Rowan County, NC. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said decedent to exhibit them to the…